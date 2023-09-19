Manipur: ‘Stern Action Against Misuse Of Uniform For Ulterior Motives, Warns Manipur Police

NET Web Desk

As per reports, in the current scenario of arrest of five persons for extortion in Manipur including a suspected member of a banned terror group, Manipur Police has again warned of stern action against all those who were misusing uniforms for their ulterior motives.

As reported by the officials, five persons were allegedly indulged in extortion from the general public and were armed with lethal weapons including AK and Insas rifles, which were looted from the police armoury.

A 45-year-old M Anand Singh alleged to be a trained cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Nyon group, which is banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, is the one among those arrested on Sunday, as per reports.

However, Police had earlier in July issued a stern warning asking people to stop misusing police uniforms following reports that armed rioters were wearing the outfit to create mistrust.