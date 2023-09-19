Mizoram: World Bamboo Day Celebrated In “Bamboo Queen” Mizoram

NET Web Desk

World Bamboo Day 2023 was celebrated in Mizoram often referred to as the “Bamboo Queen of the Country”. The event was organised by the Horticulture Department of the Government of Mizoram along with the participation of Bamboo Development Board members, directors, and officers from various departments.

During the event, awards such as Best Individual Bamboo Plantation, Best Bamboo Cluster Plantation, Best Bamboo Entrepreneur, and Best Bamboo Demo-Plot were conferred to deserving bamboo farmers and manufacturers of bamboo products, as reported.

The exhibition showcasing an array of products crafted from bamboo was the highlight of the event with creative displays demonstrating the versatility and aesthetic appeal of bamboo by renowned designers and Master Trainers from the National Institute of Design, Bengaluru, and the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

It is to be mentioned that Mizoram has been making significant strides in bamboo plantation, with a focus on utilizing specific bamboo species suited for various purposes. The state currently produces 21.06 tonnes of bamboo per hectare from non-forest natural reserves and it stands out as the Indian state with the highest percentage of its geographical area covered by bamboo forests, with bamboo resources spanning approximately 57 per cent of its territory.

Furthermore, Mizoram’s Bamboo Mission has been instrumental in supporting artisans and entrepreneurs in bamboo product development and processing.