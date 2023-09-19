TIPRA Motha Party Founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman Garners National Support For Indigenous Rights In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2023: The royal scion of Tripura, founder of the TIPRA Motha Party and Central Working Committee member Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman on Tuesday disclosed that he has garnered a favorable response from both the ruling party and the opposition at the national level concerning his advocacy for the constitutional rights of indigenous people in Tripura.

Taking to his official social media platform on Tuesday, Debbarman highlighted a stark contrast between the attitudes of opposition parties in Tripura and leaders in Delhi. He noted that Delhi’s leaders displayed a more receptive stance towards his call for the restoration of constitutional rights, in sharp contrast to the situation in Tripura.

Debbarman emphasized his unwavering commitment to securing the rights of his people, regardless of the criticism and personal hardships he has endured. He stated, “I have been getting a positive response from all sides including the ruling and opposition regarding the discussion on the rights for the indigenous people of Tripura in Delhi (Not the same in Tripura ). I have made it very clear to all sides that I want to ensure the rights of our people first before anything else. If we can succeed in giving our people a better tomorrow then all the criticism and pain that I have personally endured will have no meaning. Our struggle has not been for a few leaders becoming powerful and rich but to bring joy in the eyes of the poor villager who has hope in us that we will get them their rights.”

Furthermore, Debbarman clarified that his struggle was not driven by ambitions for individual power or wealth among a select few, but rather by the desire to bring hope and happiness to impoverished villagers who place their trust in his mission. He concluded with a heartfelt message, urging individuals associated with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura) to abandon violence and embrace the democratic movement, stressing that armed conflict only complicates matters.

Regarding the ongoing discussions between the TIPRA Motha and the Government of India, Debbarman expressed optimism, stating that the talks had reached an advanced stage. He noted the participation of community leaders, MLAs, and MDCs (Members of District Council) in multiple meetings with officials from the Home Department and AK Mishra, Advisor to North East Affairs for the Government of India.

He underscored the importance of unity across party lines when pursuing a constitutional solution for the entire community, emphasizing that a unified voice is key to their success.