Tripura BJP Applauds Transparent Recruitment Policy; Accuses CPIM Of Misleading Public & Condemns Congress For Burning PM’s Effigy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2023: BJP state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty on Tuesday commended the transparent recruitment policy currently underway in the state. Chakraborty praised the state government’s efforts in ensuring transparency in the appointment process, particularly highlighting the publication of the merit list for JRBT Group-C positions.

The merit list’s release has raised various questions, leading to a response from the CPIM leadership, which held its own press conference to address concerns about the publication of the list.

Addressing a press conference at BJP state headquarters here in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon, Chakraborty criticized the CPIM leadership’s response, accusing them of attempting to mislead the public and describing their actions as “despicable.” He further alleged that 10,323 families had been adversely affected by the CPIM’s actions, referring to past grievances under the previous Left government.

Chakraborty emphasized that the ongoing transparent recruitment policy, along with the government’s dedicated efforts, had garnered significant support from the public. He predicted that the future of CPIM leaders’ political careers would be in jeopardy due to their recent actions, suggesting that they had forgotten the message conveyed by voters in recent by-elections.

In addition to these remarks, Chakraborty condemned and criticized an incident in which an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burned in the capital on his birthday. The BJP spokesperson characterized this act as demeaning and attributed it to the Youth Congress, expressing concern over what he perceived as a derogatory mentality.

The BJP’s statements during the press conference underscore the party’s commitment to transparent governance and its stance against actions perceived as disrespectful or misleading.