Arunachal: “ Where There Is A Will There Is A Wrestler”: CM Pema Khandu On Onam Gamno Representing India At The World Armwrestling Championship, 2023

NET Web Desk

The 25-year-old arm wrestler from Arunachal Pradesh, Onam Gamno hailing from Ngopok village of Mebo Sub-Divisionin East Siang District is set to represent India at the World Armwrestling Championship 2023 to be held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from September 25 to October 1, 2023.

In the context of it, the Arunachal CM shared a congratulatory post on X today saying, “Where there is a will there is a wrestler!

Kudos to Ms Onam Gamno, of Ngopok village in East Siang district as she gets set to represent India at the World Armwrestling Championship 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It’s commendable that you pursued your passion for wrestling alongside your challenging job as a Nursing Officer. ”

Mention must be made that having started her arm-wrestling career in January 2022 barely a year ago besides working as a Nursing Officer at a Guwahati-based Hospital after completing her B. Sc. (Nursing) from Northeast Nursing College of Health Science, Lekhi, Itanagar (Papum Pare district), Ms Gamno already won a couple of Gold medals and stood 3rd in the All India Open Armwrestling Championship which was held on 26 November 2022 at Jorhat, Assam.