Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils “Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbharshil Asom Abhiyan” To Empower Youth With Rs 2 Lakh Assistance

NET Web Desk

Guwahati: In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed plans for the launch of the “Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbharshil Asom Abhiyan” during a video conference held on Wednesday.

This scheme, discussed extensively during the conference held at the Assam House’s conference hall, aims to provide substantial financial support to the state’s youth, enabling them to attain self-reliance.

The initiative is set to provide Rs 2 lakh each to a total of 2 lakh young individuals within the state, thereby fostering economic independence among the youth. Chief Minister Sarma elaborated on the scheme’s details during the conference, marking a significant step toward its finalization.

Addressing the media in Delhi, CM Sarma also confirmed that the registration process for the new program will commence on September 23-24.

The announcement was made during a meeting attended by various key officials, including MP Pabitra Margherita, Additional Chief Secretary for Home & Political Affairs Dr. Ravi Kota, and Resident Commissioner M.S. Manivannan.

The meeting, which spanned nearly 40 minutes, focused on the comprehensive implementation of this transformative scheme.