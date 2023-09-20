Electronics Brand Boat Withdraws Sponsorship For Canada-Based Singer Shubh’s India Tour

NET Web Desk

As per reports, Aman Gupta’s electronics brand Boat on Tuesday said that it has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubneet Singh’s upcoming India concert in light of the singer’s alleged support for Khalistan.

Earlier this year, Shubhneet reportedly posted a distorted map of India without Jammu Kashmir and Punjab on his Instagram account, leading to an outrage.

Boat posted on X, “At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour. We will continue to foster a vibrant music culture in India and create platforms where emerging artists can show their talent.”

Concerning this, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reportedly removed posters promoting his concert, saying that there is no place for ‘Khalistan’ supporters in Bharat.

Also, as per speculations, Cricketer Virat Kohli had recently unfollowed Shubh on the social media app Instagram.

However, it is to be noted that the controversy surrounding the singer’s tour is unfolding now against the backdrop of the recent strained relations between India and Canada.