Meghalaya: KSU To Organise NH-6 blockade From Sept 25

NET Web Desk

As per information, the KSU East Jaintia Hills District Unit is set to organise the NH-6 blockade by lying down on the highway in Khliehriat from September 25, w.e.f 10 am to 4 pm for a week.

As informed, on August 8 the KSU had shut down the toll gate at Lumshnong in protest against the dilapidated condition of the highway after which NHAI Technical Manager Jyoti Laskar had promised to complete the repair work within six weeks.

However, despite promising to complete repair works within six weeks, NHAI’s reluctance to repair the highway is reportedly the main reason behind KSU’s blockade decision.

KSU further reiterated that Meghalaya’s prestige has been lowered in front of Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and Assam and urged citizens of East Jaintia Hills to join them in their peaceful protest.

[ Source: Inputs from The Shillong Times ]