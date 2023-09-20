Mizoram Takes The Leap With Pum Fair 2023

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mizoram: In a significant stride towards fostering innovation and skill development, Mizoram’s Chief Secretary, Dr. Renu Sharma, inaugurated the highly anticipated 3rd Mizoram Innovation Competition & Exhibition Fair, known as ‘Pum -2023’. The three-day extravaganza, hosted at the Industrial Training Centre in Aizawl, is an initiative by The Labour, Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Department (LESDE), operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Dr. Renu Sharma, in her opening remarks, expressed her deep appreciation for the program, emphasizing its pivotal role in the lives of ITI students, graduates, and the vibrant Mizo youth community. She also lauded the remarkable achievement of ITI Aizawl, boasting an impressive pass percentage of 98.02% in the recent All India examination. Dr. Sharma encouraged the enthusiastic students and graduates to consider entrepreneurship as a promising career path. She underscored the critical role played by ITI students and LESDE in contributing to Prime Minister Vishwakarma’s Skill Development initiative and extended a warm invitation to all participants to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the fair.

Funding for Pum 2023 has been generously provided by the Central Government through the STRIVE scheme, alongside support from the Atal Incubation Centre-SELCO Foundation (AICSF) located in Guwahati. The competition is thoughtfully categorized into two segments: Engineering and Non-Engineering, attracting a total of 28 participants in the Engineering category, 35 participants in the Non-Engineering category, and an exclusive group of 8 special invitees.

Beyond being a showcase of innovation, Pum Fair primarily serves as a platform for ITI students, graduates, craftsmen, and innovators to exhibit and market their creations during the event. The overarching goal of this event is to foster a culture of innovation among ITI students while concurrently promoting innovative practices within the state.

With unwavering support from all stakeholders and the participation of budding talents, Pum Fair 2023 promises to be an event that not only celebrates innovation but also empowers the youth of Mizoram to chart their own entrepreneurial paths.

[Article Source: Inputs from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR)]