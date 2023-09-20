Nagaland: Dengue Declared As Epidemic In Dimapur

NET Web Desk

As per reports, collectively with the Health Department, and District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) Dimapur has resolved to tackle the dengue situation by declaring dengue as an epidemic.

As informed by DIPR, the resolution was taken on Tuesday, in the monthly DPDB meeting held under the chairmanship of Moatoshi Longkumer, advisor for Labour and Employment & Skill Development, Excise, and also the Chairman of DPDB Dimapur.

Advisors Moatoshi and Hekani Jakhalu stressed the need for immediate remedial measures for controlling the breeding ground for mosquitoes, with the rising number of dengue cases in Dimapur district, as per reports.

Reportedly, the responsibility to convene a meeting with all the council members and teachers under the Dimapur district to address the Dengue issue has been entrusted to DC Dimapur, the medical superintendent and the medical department.

Given blood shortages, DPDB members reportedly agreed to participate in the blood donation drive on September 23, 2023 and entrusted MS Dimapur to coordinate with the officers.

Moreover, Dr. Kavito stressing the need for community participation urged citizens to come forward in tackling dengue.