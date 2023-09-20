Sikkim: Short Film ‘MYTH’ To Be Screened At Himalayan Film Festival 2023 At Leh

NET Web Desk

As per information, a short film from Sikkim named ‘Myth’ directed by Sikkimese filmmaker Amir Gurung under the banner of Sukhim Productions, has been selected for official screening at the Himalayan Film Festival 2023 at Leh Ladakh.

Amir who reportedly also won the Best Director Award at the Northeast Film Festival which was held at NDFC Campus Mumbai early this year is also the scriptwriter and cinematographer of Myth. Shishir Ghatan is the editor and Shikhar Siromani Chettri is the music director and sound designer of the film, as per sources.

The film reportedly explores the story of a remote Sikkimese tribal community of Lepcha with the plot revolving around Kursongmit, a modern-day well-educated woman, who in secret possesses the essence of a shaman, a Khandro. She returns to her village determined to uncover their meaning and seeks guidance from a mysterious village shaman, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening.

It is also to be mentioned that the film explores the clash between modern scepticism and ancient traditions.