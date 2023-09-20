Tripura Cabinet Decisions: Launching Of e-Cabinet; Rs 30 Crore Allocated Under CM’s Tribal Development Mission

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 20, 2023: In a significant move, the Tripura Cabinet led by Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, has embarked on a momentous decision to implement an electronic cabinet system within the state.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury in a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Wednesday evening, shed light on the crucial outcomes of the cabinet deliberations.

Among the key decisions disclosed by Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury is the initiation of an e-cabinet system in the state. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on paperless administration and revealed that the state government has taken significant strides toward achieving this goal. The introduction of the e-cabinet signifies a pivotal step in this direction.

The creation of 125 physical education teacher positions within the state’s school education department. Additionally, an equivalent number of 125 new posts for School Librarians have been established. These appointments will predominantly be made in schools operating under the Vidyajyoti scheme, he added.

Furthermore, the cabinet has given the green light for the direct recruitment of eight Sports Officers under the state’s Youth Affairs and Sports Department. These Group-B Gazetted Sports Officer roles will be filled through a rigorous three-stage qualifying examination conducted by the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC).

Addressing the issue of manpower shortages, the Cabinet has decided to fill 50 Group-C Supervisor vacancies in both the Janjati Kalyan Department and the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department. These positions will be filled on a fixed-pay basis, with necessary approvals secured from the finance department.

In a move to bolster the academic landscape, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced the appointment of 14 teaching positions across various subjects at Maharaja Bir Bikram University, which includes four professors, four associate professors, and six assistant professors. Additionally, 75 assistant professor roles for various subjects in general degree colleges across the state were approved.

Underlining the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury mentioned that the state has continued its earnest efforts to enhance education, healthcare, and self-reliance. The launch of the “Chief Minister’s Tribal Development Mission” was also highlighted, with an initial allocation of Rs 30 crore earmarked for the first year. The Janjati Kalyan Department will oversee the registration process for this initiative, which aims to create employment opportunities, enhance youth skills, and provide essential infrastructure like roads and drinking fountains in tribal areas.

In sum, the introduction of the e-cabinet system and the “Chief Minister’s Tribal Development Mission” underscore the state government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and progress of its people, ushering in a new era of governance and development.