150 Tonnes Of ‘Hilsa’ Fish To Reach Tripura Markets From Bangladesh On Friday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2023: With a reputation as the “king of fish,” the mere mention of Hilsa is enough to tantalize the taste buds of Bengali connoisseurs. As ‘Durgotsava’ approaches, this beloved delicacy is once again making its way to the heart of Tripura, promising to satiate the culinary desires of the state’s residents.

‘Hilsa’, often referred to as the “golden fish,” made its debut in Tripura last year, arriving from the neighbouring country of Bangladesh. This year, Tripura has secured permission to import a substantial 150 tonnes of this fish from Bangladesh, ensuring an ample supply for the festive season.

The eagerly anticipated arrival of ‘Hilsa’ is scheduled to reach on Friday, promising a delectable addition to the culinary offerings during ‘Durgotsava’. Its presence is certain to delight the palates of Tripura’s residents, who eagerly await the opportunity to savour this celebrated seafood delicacy.