Assam: 600 Lights Stolen From The Newly Inaugurated Nilachal Flyover In Guwahati

As per information, a bike-borne thief has stolen 600 lights from the newly inaugurated Nilachal Flyover in Guwahati.
A resident residing adjacent to the flyover reportedly filmed the theft which shows the biker skillfully dismounting a light and loading it onto his motorcycle.
Mention must be made that 1300 lights were installed on the flyover during the inauguration.
Following the incident police lodged a complaint and three suspected thieves were arrested, as per reports.
[ Article source: inputs from Pratidine Time.]