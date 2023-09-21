Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: 600 Lights Stolen From The Newly Inaugurated Nilachal Flyover In Guwahati

As per information, a bike-borne thief has stolen 600 lights from the newly inaugurated Nilachal Flyover in Guwahati.

A resident residing adjacent to the flyover reportedly filmed the theft which shows the biker skillfully dismounting a light and loading it onto his motorcycle.

Mention must be made that 1300 lights were installed on the flyover during the inauguration.

Following the incident police lodged a complaint and three suspected thieves were arrested, as per reports.

 

[ Article source: inputs from Pratidine Time.]

