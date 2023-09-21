Assam: Sex Racket Busted, Bajali Police Rescues Minor

NET Web Desk

As per reports, Bajali police on Tuesday successfully carried out an operation near Golia toll gate in the Bajali district against an illicit sex racket and rescued a minor girl during the raid.

The operation reportedly took place at ‘Ashirbad Hotel and Restaurant’ in Bhawanipur based on complaints received against food joints.

Furthermore, a woman who is believed to be involved in this racket has been booked and the manager of the hotel, identified as Safiur Rahman detained by the police.

The Bhawanipur area has reportedly become a hub of illegal activities.

[ Source: Inputs from ‘The Sentinel’ ]