Tripura: Central Officials Conduct Week-long Visit To Dhalai Aspirational District, Assess Development Initiatives

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2023: A delegation of officials from various ministries of the central government has embarked on a week-long visit to Dhalai district, with a primary focus on evaluating the progress and impact of development initiatives in this ambitious district.

During their visit, these officials have engaged with key members of the district administration, including District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, to gain insights into the ongoing projects.

This comprehensive visit entails an in-depth examination of both central and state-funded projects currently underway in the district. The visiting officials have already conducted detailed inquiries into flagship programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), closely inspecting related field activities. Furthermore, they are closely scrutinizing welfare schemes tailored for tea workers.

The delegation comprises esteemed officials, including Shailesh Kumar Sharma, Deepak Kumar Sinha, Shiv Kumar Mishra, Kumar Sundaram, Shakti Singh, and Prashant Rana. Over the next several days, they will be visiting exemplary projects and areas where significant implementations have occurred within the district.

An official from the district administration shared that the visiting officials intend to explore smaller tea-producing regions while engaging beneficiaries to gain a deeper understanding of their experiences and the benefits derived from various government projects. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and improving the lives of residents in Dhalai district.