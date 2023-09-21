Manipur: Lightning Near Loktak Lake Injures Five including An IDP

NET Web Desk

As per reports, in an unfortunate occurrence near Loktak Lake, at Keimang Loukon, situated between Keirenphabi and Khuga villages, within Manipur’s Bishnupur district, lightning caused injuries to four farmers and an Internally Displaced Person (IDP).

Reportedly, the farmers were diligently working in a paddy field accompanied by the IDP sheltered at a relief camp in Moirang, when the lightning struck them.

One farmer reportedly sustained grievous injuries and all the injured individuals were rushed to the Moirang Health Community Centre.