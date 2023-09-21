Mid-Air Scare Averted: Alleged Intoxicated Passenger Attempts To Open Emergency Door On IndiGo Flight

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2023: In a terrifying incident aboard an IndiGo flight en route from Guwahati to Agartala, a passenger made a frantic attempt to open the emergency door mid-flight. Quick-thinking and brave fellow passengers swiftly intervened, preventing a potential disaster in the skies.

The unruly passenger has been identified as Biswajit Debnath (41), resident of Jirania under West Tripura district, according to airport sources. The harrowing incident took place while the flight was in progress, prompting immediate action from both airline crew and passengers.

Eyewitnesses on board reported that Biswajit Debnath’s actions caused panic and chaos among passengers. It is reported that Biswajit consumed intoxicating tablets before boarding flight and actions were suspicious. However, the vigilant and courageous actions of fellow travellers ensured the situation did not escalate further.

Upon the plane’s safe landing at Agartala Airport, CISF personnel were on hand to assist in subduing the unruly passenger. Airport police were promptly notified and took custody of Biswajit Debnath, who is now facing legal repercussions for his disruptive behaviour.

Tripura’s AIGP Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said that Biswajit was flying on a Guwahati-Agartala Indigo flight when he tried to open the emergency exit of the aircraft before his co-passengers pulled him back.

Airline officials and law enforcement authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the motive behind Debnath’s actions and whether any further security measures need to be implemented.

The prompt response by both passengers and airline personnel averted a potential disaster, underscoring the importance of passenger vigilance and teamwork in ensuring air travel safety.