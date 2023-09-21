Tripura: 7.5 Kg Of Gold Seized At Agartala Railway Station; Two Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2023: In a significant operation conducted at the Agartala railway station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday successfully seized approximately 7.5 kilograms of self-identified gold.

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with this massive haul, with the recovered gold having an estimated market value of approximately Rs 4.50 crore.

The individuals in custody have been identified as residents of Silchar and Gujarat.

Preliminary investigations suggest that they were actively engaged in the illicit trade of selling gold to jewelers across different states. This illegal gold was reportedly circulated within various jewelry shops in Agartala.

Today’s operation revealed as the culprits were about to depart from Agartala railway station, possibly with the intention of transporting the gold to undisclosed destinations. Swift action by GRP personnel resulted in their apprehension.

Both suspects are currently in custody and will be handed over to customs authorities for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

This operation marks a significant milestone in combating illegal gold trade in the region, and authorities are expected to delve deeper into the network behind this illicit activity.