Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Undertakes Extensive Inspection Tour Of Infrastructure Projects In Agartala; Stresses On Accelerating Progress

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2023: In a concerted effort to bolster the development and maintenance of crucial infrastructure in the state, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha embarked on a comprehensive inspection tour of various government buildings, institutions, and development projects in Agartala on Thursday.

Emphasizing the pivotal role that regular inspections play in assessing the condition of existing infrastructure and promptly addressing any issues that may arise, Chief Minister Dr Saha engaged with the media to highlight the significance of these visits. He stressed the importance of accelerating the progress of approved project works and swiftly resolving any encountered challenges.

During the tour, the Chief Minister began by visiting the Muktdhara Auditorium in Agartala, where he conducted a thorough review of the infrastructure and emphasized the need for cleanliness and beautification. He then proceeded to Nazrul Kalakshetra, where he identified and addressed specific issues, instructing officials to take swift action to rectify them.

The Chief Minister’s itinerary also included visits to prestigious institutions such as the National School of Drama, Sangeet Natak Akademi, North East Regional Center of Lalit Kala Academy, and the Tripura Institute of Film and Television Institute, all of which have been playing a vital role in nurturing talent in fields like art, culture, acting, and music.

Expressing satisfaction with the enthusiasm displayed by students at the Tripura Film and Television Institute, Chief Minister Saha acknowledged the institutes’ significant contributions in training students from various regions, including Tripura.

Continuing his tour, Chief Minister Saha visited the Tripura State Forensic Science Laboratory at Narsingarh, where he received an overview of the laboratory’s diverse activities.

At Narsingarh, the Chief Minister examined the proposed site for the new building of the Diploma Course at the Tripura Institute of Technology. He discussed project planning with the works department engineers and also visited the newly constructed building of the institute.

The tour concluded with a visit to the construction site of the multi-storied state administrative building dedicated to the Gurkhabasti here in Agartala. This ambitious project aims to consolidate all government offices under one roof and is expected to be completed in approximately two and a half years. Chief Minister Saha emphasized the importance of maintaining quality while adhering to the specified timeline.

Accompanying Chief Minister Manik Saha during the visit were Secretary of the PWD Department Abhishek Singh, Chief Minister’s Secretary Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Education Secretary Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director of Higher Education NC Sharma, Director of the ICA Department Bimbisar Bhattacharjee, Chief Engineer of PWD Department Rajeev Debbarma, and senior officials from the respective departments.

The inspection tour underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing infrastructure and ensuring its effective maintenance for the benefit of the state’s residents. Further updates on the progress of these projects will be provided as developments unfold.