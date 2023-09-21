Tripura: Court Convicts Man 5 Years For Child Harassment

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2023: In a significant development, the Additional District & Session Judge, Court No. 3 of West Tripura in Agartala, handed down a conviction and a five-year prison sentence to Krishna Saha, a resident of Purba Pratapgarh under the jurisdiction of East Agartala police station.

This legal action stems from case number SPL(POCSO) 17/2020, originating from East Agartala Women police station case number 05/2020. The accused has been found guilty of offenses under sections 354(A)/506 IPC and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The verdict was delivered on January 24, 2020, under sections 354(A)/56 IPC & 12 of the POCSO Act, a police official informed through a press communique on Thursday evening.

The case revolves around an incident on July 16, 2020, when Krishna Saha was found to have committed sexual harassment against a minor girl in the vicinity of Maharani Tulsibati Girls School.

It is worth noting that Investigating Officer WSI Mina Debbarma of East Agartala Women Police Station, currently serving as an Inspector in Khowai district, meticulously probed the case and compiled a comprehensive charge sheet.

The culmination of these efforts has resulted in Krishna Saha’s conviction, demonstrating the commitment of the legal system to protecting the rights and safety of children.