Tripura Police Confiscated Heroin Worth Rs 40 Lakh At Churaibari, Smuggler Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2023: n a major operation conducted by the Churaibari police station in North Tripura district, a staggering Rs 40 lakh worth of heroin has been confiscated. The seizure was made on the route from Assam to Tripura, leading to the apprehension of a notorious heroin smuggler.

The arrested individual has been identified as Billal Uddin, aged 30, resident of Ward No. 3 of Paschim Chandrapur Gram Panchayat, under Dharmanagar police station.

According to Bhanupada Chakraborty, the Superintendent of Police of the North Tripura District, the operation took place on Wednesday night when a Yamaha company motorcycle bearing the registration number TR05A-5803 crossed the Assam border into Tripura.

Upon thorough examination of the motorcycle, law enforcement officers recovered five packets of heroin concealed inside soapboxes, along with several smaller bags of the illicit substance. Billal Uddin, who was both the motorcycle’s rider and the alleged heroin smuggler, was promptly apprehended.

Superintendent Chakraborty revealed that the total weight of the confiscated heroin is estimated to be around 60 grams, with an estimated international black market value of Rs 40 lakh.

Currently, the accused Billal Uddin remains in the custody of the Churaibari police station, where authorities are conducting ongoing interrogations. It has been confirmed that the arrested individual will be presented before the district court on Thursday for further legal proceedings.

This significant drug bust underscores the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies in curbing the illegal drug trade, promoting public safety, and upholding the rule of law in the region.