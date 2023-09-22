300 Sub Centres And PHCs In Mizoram To Be Solarised

NET Web Desk

As per information, the Health & Family Welfare Minister of Mizoram Dr. R Lalthangliana, inaugurated the “Energy for Health” initiative on Thursday at the Zemabawk Urban Primary Health Centre in Aizawl, to enhance healthcare accessibility and sustainability.

A collaboration between the state government’s Health & Family Welfare Department and the SELCO Foundation, this initiative reportedly aims at solarising over 300 Sub Centres and Primary Health Centers (PHCs) throughout the State.

Dr Lalthanglian talked about the potential of this initiative to benefit the healthcare sector, particularly villages where the power supply is often erratic. He also pledged a commitment to complete the project within the year, as per reports.