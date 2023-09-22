Assam: 24th September Declared Dry Day In Kamrup (M)

NET Web Desk

As per information, liquor sales in Assam’s Kamrup (Metropolitan) district will be prohibited on September 24 on the occasion of Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Reportedly, the Office of the District Commissioner of Kamrup (M) district issued an order stating that September 24, 2023, shall be treated as a ‘Dry Day’ under Rule-326 (b) of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016.

The order reads, “Accordingly, all Wholesale/Bonded Warehouse, Composite License/Microbrewery license, IMFL/Beer Retails ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops including Club ‘ON’ and Country Spirit Shops of Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed i.e. ‘Dry Day’. Any violation of the order will attract penal action as per relevant provisions of the Assam Excise Act and Rules”.