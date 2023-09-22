Former Assam MP Ranee Narah Skips Vigilance Summon; Cites Health Issues

NET Web Desk

As reported, former Assam Congress MP Ranee Narah, a day after being questioned by the Chief Minister’s vigilance cell, was called by the investigating officers to appear before them on Thursday. However, she skipped the summon citing poor health conditions.

“She has been suffering from multiple health issues. She was advised to be admitted to the hospital. That is why she sent a letter to the investigating officers requesting to grant her two weeks to appear before them for questioning”, says Narah’s advocate.

The advocate reportedly claimed that she is fully cooperating with the inquiry and also informed that the investigating officers verbally accepted the request and a new date will be informed to Narah soon.

Ranee Narah during her tenure from 2012-2014 as the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs in the UPA government was accused of misappropriation of funds for the installation of hand pumps in Jorhat district in 2013-14. Narah accompanied by her husband Bharat Narah, an MLA and former State Cabinet Minister, appeared before the Special Vigilance Cell of the CM’s office on Tuesday.