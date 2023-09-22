IMD Issues Orange And Yellow Alerts For Assam Districts

NET Web Desk

Reportedly through a special weather bulletin, the IMD (India Meteorological Department), Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati has predicted that heavy rainfall activity will continue over Assam for the next three or four days and has rung an orange alert for five lower Assam districts: Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, and Baksa, and a yellow alert in most of the other districts in the state on September 22.

The bulletin reads, “Yesterday’s low-pressure area over Southeast Jharkhand and its neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists on the same area. The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Tikamgarh, Sidhi, the centre of the low-pressure area over Southeast Jharkhand, Digha, and then southeastwards to the east-central Bay of Bengal. Moisture incursion due to strong low-level southerly and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely to continue for the next 3-4 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places is very likely to occur over Assam during the next 24 hours and heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places during the subsequent 48 hours.”

It is to be mentioned that, the Brahmaputra is maintaining a rising trend in its entire stretch in the state, from Dibrugarh to Dhubri and several other rivers in the state are also maintaining their rising trends.