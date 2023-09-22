Manipur: ‘Show Cause Notice’ To Airtel By Manipur Govt Over Providing Mobile Internet Service

NET Web Desk

As per information, the Manipur government has issued a show cause notice to Airtel for providing “internet data services in mobile phones ” in some areas of Churachandpur and adjoining Bishnupur district on September 20” while the suspension of mobile data service was still in force.

“It is a serious lapse on the part of the service provider and this lapse might have led to the dissemination of inflammatory and provocative clips and messages on various social media platforms leading to communal tension, hatred and rumours,” remarked Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh, in a letter to Ashish Bansal, Chief Technical Officer, Airtel, Imphal on Thursday.

The letter further read, ” Considering the very sensitive and volatile law and order situation currently prevailing in the state, the aforesaid lapses have been viewed very seriously by the state government, and this amounts to a violation of the government orders”.

The state government has reportedly asked Airtel to give a written explanation of its lapses by Friday mentioning who are responsible officers for such acts and explaining why appropriate legal action should not be taken against Airtel for violation of government orders.”