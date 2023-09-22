Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram: Crystal Meth Seized From Myanmar National

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Excise and Narcotics Department and Anti Drugs Squad of Champhai Sub-Hqrs YMA on Wednesday night seized 4 kgs of Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) at Champhai District from the possession of Lalrinzauva (33), a resident of Bualte, Falam, Myanmar. He is currently residing at Bethel Refugee Camp at Champhai Zokhawthar hamlet.

The Crystal Meth has been transported from Myanmar with the intention of selling it outside of Mizoram.

Lalrinzauva has been book under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

