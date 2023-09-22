TIPRA Motha To Call For One-Day Bandh Soon: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 22, 2023: Efforts from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command in Delhi to secure support for ‘Greater Tipraland’ and other constitutional demands faced setbacks, ultimately leading to TIPRA Motha, the principal opposition party, making the pivotal decision to rejoin the movement. Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman made this announcement during a press briefing on Friday.

On the same day, Pradyot convened a comprehensive meeting with party leaders, starting with the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

In his address, Pradyot clarified that TIPRA Motha’s objectives were not directed against any particular ethnic group but rather focused on the demands of the Tiprasa community. He stressed the importance of exerting pressure on the central government, highlighting that the government would not take these demands seriously unless compelling pressure was applied.

Pradyot also pointed out the need for unity among the Tiprasas, emphasizing that a unified voice was essential to secure their demands. In the coming days, the party plans to call for a bandh (strike), urging widespread participation in support of their cause.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to the development of Tripura, underscoring that the state’s progress was inextricably linked to the well-being of its people. The involvement of high-ranking party leaders in this endeavor signifies its significance, particularly in the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the ruling party had sought an alliance with TIPRA Motha for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat, leading to negotiations in Delhi that ultimately did not yield an agreement between the top leadership of the two parties.