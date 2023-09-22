Tourism Ministry Selects ‘Biswanath Ghat’ As The Best Tourism Village In India

NET Web Desk

As a matter of pride, Biswanath Ghat, located south of Biswanath Chariali Town in Assam, has been reportedly selected as the best tourism village of India by the Ministry of Tourism.

CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the good news on social media platform X and wrote “Happy to share that Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism”.

As per reports, amongst 791 applications from 31 states and union territories, the Ministry has selected Biswanath Ghat which reflects the huge efforts in promoting rural tourism in Assam by the state government.

Biswanath Ghat is located on the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra and is named after the ancient Biswanath temple, is also called Gupta Kashi, in comparison with Kashi during the golden rule of the Guptas.

[ Source: Inputs from India Today NE ]