Tripura: TIDCL Chairman Nabadal Banik Launches ‘Yuba Tripura, Natun Tripura, Atmanirbhar Tripura’ Initiative For 800 Youths

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 22, 2023: In a significant move aimed at empowering the youth of Tripura and fostering entrepreneurship, Nabadal Banik, Chairman of the Tripura Industries Development Corporation Limited (TIDCL), unveiled the ‘Yuba Tripura, Natun Tripura, Atmanirbhar Tripura’ initiative on Friday.

The program is designed to provide exposure and guidance to 100 enthusiastic individuals between the ages of 18 and 45 from each district, encouraging them to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

The official launch took place during a press conference held at the TIDC Bhavan in Agartala, where Banik was joined by Managing Director Vishwasree B and OSD Binoy Bhushan Das.

Banik emphasized the need for such initiatives, acknowledging that it is impossible for the government to provide jobs for every young person in the state. He commended those who have taken the initiative to become self-reliant entrepreneurs through their own startups in various sectors.

The ‘Yuba Tripura, Natun Tripura, Atmanirbhar Tripura’ initiative consists of three key components:

In the first phase, 100 aspiring entrepreneurs from each district will have the opportunity to visit industrial estates at Bodhjungnagar and RK Nagar. They will be provided with insights into small, medium, and large-scale industries, followed by a presentation on government schemes, policies, and incentives by the Industries and Commerce department. Representatives from NABARD and several lead banks will also be present to explain available loan facilities. Successful entrepreneurs will share their journey towards self-reliance. The visit will conclude with a tour of small-scale industries at Badharghat and AD Nagar.

Participants will receive guidance on how to create a detailed project report at the district and block levels.

TIDC will assist participants in acquiring land or sheds at various industrial estates across the state. The corporation will also facilitate loans of up to Rs 10 lakh without requiring guarantees from the participants.

The exposure visits for interested youths from various districts are scheduled as follows: West Tripura – October 12, Gomati – September 29, North Tripura – October 8, Unakoti – October 17, Khowai – October 30, Dhalai – December 13, Sepahijala – December 22, and South Tripura – December 30.

Banik highlighted the ongoing progress in Tripura’s industrial sector, citing the allocation of land to 23 entrepreneurs in the last six months, with civil work already underway, representing an investment of Rs 68.40 crore.

Additionally, he announced the imminent inauguration of the Northeast’s largest ‘Agarbatti’ (incense sticks) factory on September 29, with Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha set to officiate. Furthermore, plans are in motion to establish seven to eight factories valued at Rs 20 to 25 crore each before Durga Puja.