Young Man Attempts Suicide By Slitting His Throat In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 22, 2023: A young man named Vidhu Nath was seriously injured after he slit his throat with a stick at his home in Kadamtala market area of North Tripura district on Friday. The incident has caused a lot of shock and panic in the locality. The young man is currently admitted at the district hospital in critical condition.

According to sources, Vidhu Nath was suffering from measles for several days and was depressed. On Friday morning, he took a stick and cut his throat without informing anyone in his house. His daughter-in-law, who came to his room with rice, found him lying in a pool of blood and screamed for help. His family members and neighbours rushed to his rescue and took him to Kadamtala PHC. As his condition was critical, he was referred to the district hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case of attempted suicide and are investigating the matter. The motive behind the young man’s extreme step is not clear yet. The police are also trying to find out if he had any personal or financial problems that might have driven him to take such a drastic action.

The incident has raised concerns about the mental health of the people who are suffering from various diseases and are isolated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authorities have appealed to the public to seek professional help if they are feeling depressed or suicidal. They have also urged the people to be supportive and compassionate towards their family members and friends who are going through a tough time.