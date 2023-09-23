BSF Apprehends Three Rohingya Minors for Illegal Entry; Handed Over to Tripura Police

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 23, 2023: The 165 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three Rohingya minors for illegal entry into Indian territory. The individuals were subsequently handed over to the local authorities at the Tripura’s Madhupur police station in Sepahijala district on Saturday.

According to official sources within the BSF, the apprehension took place in the Konaban, Harihar Dola area, where the minors were intercepted during an attempted infiltration. Among the three detained, one was identified as a 14-year-old, while the other two were only 12 years old. The handover to the police at Madhupur police station transpired on a Saturday afternoon.

Further investigations have revealed that the trio had originally hailed from a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh. On September 17, they were initially detained and subsequently repatriated at the Kalamchoura police station area. However, they made another attempt to enter India, this time through the Kamalasagar border.

The apprehension of these individuals underscores the ongoing challenges and security concerns associated with illegal border crossings in the region. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain the circumstances and motives behind their entry into Indian territory.