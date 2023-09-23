IDAN To Inaugurate ‘Bloom Bazar’ To Empower Nagaland’s Flower Growers

NET Web Desk

In a bid to bolster entrepreneurship and create an energetic platform for local businesses, the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) is set to launch “Bloom Bazar” on September 29 at The Heritage in Kohima.

This pioneering initiative, known as “Bloom Bazar,” is strategically designed to offer an exclusive platform for local entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on Nagaland’s esteemed flower growers. It seeks to provide them with a unique avenue to showcase their products and services to a diverse and expansive audience.

According to official sources, “Bloom Bazar” will operate as a recurring event, offering opportunities for local entrepreneurs every weekend, specifically on Fridays and Saturdays.

This venture signifies IDAN’s commitment to fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship within Nagaland while simultaneously spotlighting the remarkable talents of the state’s flower growers. It is poised to become a pivotal driver of economic development and empowerment for the region’s entrepreneurial community.

The launch of “Bloom Bazar” is eagerly anticipated, with expectations running high for the positive impact it will have on Nagaland’s economic landscape and the broader promotion of local businesses.

[Article source: Information derived from official sources]