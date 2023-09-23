Internet Ban In Manipur Lifts From Today

NET Web Desk

As informed, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday announced that the internet ban will be lifted in the state starting today which the government had imposed in some districts of the strife-torn state after the ethnic clashes first erupted on May 3.

In a press conference in Imphal, Singh said, “As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and videos, photos, and messages, which might affect the law and order situation of the state, the state government imposed a ban on the internet. But from today onwards the internet ban will be lifted”.

However, this announcement was made a day after the government appealed to surrender all illegal weapons held by any person or group across the state within 15 days from September 22.

As per stats, in the state’s ethnic conflict,175 people have been found dead, 1100 others injured, and thousands of people displaced to date.