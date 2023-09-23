Meghalaya Embraces AI For Legislative Transcription

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards digitalization, the Meghalaya Assembly has initiated the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its legislative process. This pioneering move, which utilizes AI to transcribe House proceedings, was spearheaded as a personal initiative by Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, according to information provided by Meghalaya Assembly Commissioner & Secretary, Andrew Simons.

Simons elaborated on the anticipated benefits of this AI implementation within the Reporter’s Branch, stating that it is expected to expedite the reporting process significantly, reduce errors, and furnish legislators with more timely and precise information.

He further underscored that this strategic adoption of AI underscores Meghalaya’s commitment to harnessing technological advancements for the enhancement of its legislative functions.

Reports indicate that Arnica Lyngdoh, Chief Reporter of the Assembly secretariat, led the initiative in collaboration with other technical experts, with the primary goal of augmenting efficiency and accuracy in the transcription process.

It’s worth noting that the integration of AI into the legislative process aligns with the broader National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project, as per available information. This forward-looking initiative signifies Meghalaya’s proactive stance in embracing cutting-edge technology to bolster its legislative proceedings.