Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram: 20 Kgs Of Drugs Seized

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Excise & Narcotics Department on the night of September 22 seized 20 kgs of Methamphetamine (2,00,000 tablets) on the outskirts of Saitual.

These Methamphetamine were brought in from Myanmar, intended to be smuggled to the mainland.

The drug enforcement agency arrested Prasanjit Nama (24) s/o Santosh Nama (L) Manikyanagar and Subrata Sarkar (29) s/o Narayan Sarkar, Kalsimura, Kalamchora Police Station, West Tripura District,Tripura.

They have been booked under The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News