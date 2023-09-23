Mizoram: 20 Kgs Of Drugs Seized

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Excise & Narcotics Department on the night of September 22 seized 20 kgs of Methamphetamine (2,00,000 tablets) on the outskirts of Saitual.

These Methamphetamine were brought in from Myanmar, intended to be smuggled to the mainland.

The drug enforcement agency arrested Prasanjit Nama (24) s/o Santosh Nama (L) Manikyanagar and Subrata Sarkar (29) s/o Narayan Sarkar, Kalsimura, Kalamchora Police Station, West Tripura District,Tripura.

They have been booked under The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.