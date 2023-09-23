Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival: Along Promises A Unique And Exciting Experience For 2023

NET Web Desk

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2023, the Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, has offered insights into this year’s event, promising a festival that will be “more interesting and different” from previous editions.

During the second consultative meeting held at Hotel Japfu, Minister Along shared his vision for the festival with the media. He emphasized that the preparations for this year’s Hornbill Festival have been strategically tailored to provide attendees with a fresh and captivating experience.

One notable feature of the festival’s preparations is the extensive invitation campaign targeting tourists from around the world. Nagaland aims to showcase its rich and diverse culture during the ten-day celebration, drawing visitors from all corners of the globe.

Addressing concerns about potential lower attendance due to the ongoing issues in neighboring Manipur, Minister Along expressed optimism. He hopes that peace will prevail in the region and highlighted that Nagaland and Manipur are distinct entities with unique cultural offerings. He anticipates that tourists will gradually recognize this, emphasizing Nagaland’s readiness to welcome visitors keen on experiencing a tribal indigenous festival infused with modern interpretations at the Hornbill Festival.

Minister Along underlined the transformation Nagaland has undergone in the eyes of the world. Once known for insurgency, the state has successfully projected a different image through the Hornbill Festival, receiving widespread acclaim. He stressed the importance of elected leaders’ participation to ensure the success of Hornbill Festival 2023.

To ensure the festival’s smooth execution, Minister Along emphasized the need for coordination and unity among all stakeholders. He urged the state government to collaborate with various departments and tribes, as everyone has a stake in the festival’s success.

The Minister also commended the use of biodegradable bags provided by IDAN during the Hornbill Festival and encouraged the association and departments to organize a clean-up campaign in Kohima.

In response to concerns about high taxi rates during the festival, Kevipodi Sophie, MLA, assured that the matter would be addressed.

Additionally, reports indicate that ICAR Medziphema has requested space to display Mithun and showcase Mithun-made products, adding another dimension to the festival’s cultural offerings.

As the Hornbill Festival 2023 approaches, it is clear that Nagaland is committed to offering an unforgettable and distinctive experience, bridging tradition and modernity for visitors from around the world.

[Article source: Information derived from ‘Nagaland Post’]