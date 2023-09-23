Tripura: Five-Year-Old Ansuya Ghosh’s Hair Donation To Cancer Patient Warms Hearts Nationwide

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 23, 2023: In an act of remarkable generosity, Anusuya Ghosh, a five-year-old KG 2 student at Tripura’s Shishu Bihar School, has captured the hearts of many with her selfless gesture. Anusuya voluntarily donated her long hair to assist Sanghamitra Shaligram, a 50-year-old woman currently battling cancer and undergoing treatment at Nagpur National Cancer Institute.

Sanghamitra’s struggle with cancer had led to hair loss due to chemotherapy, prompting her to seek a hair transplant. The situation came to the attention of a social organization based in Bangalore, which subsequently reached out to Animesh Ghosh, a resident of Bardowali in Agartala city. The Ghosh family, touched by the plight of Sanghamitra, decided to offer their daughter’s hair for the cause.

In response to the organization’s call, Anusuya Ghosh’s parents carefully cut her beautiful, long hair and sent it to Sanghamitra, who resides in Maharashtra. This heartwarming initiative not only brought joy to Sanghamitra but also garnered praise from various sections of society.

Seema Chakma, Anusuya’s mother and a teacher by profession, expressed her happiness and urged others to follow her daughter’s compassionate example in supporting cancer patients. Anusuya Ghosh’s act of kindness serves as an inspiring reminder of the power of selflessness in our communities.