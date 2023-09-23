Tripura: TIPRA Motha Announces 12-Hour Shutdown In TTAADC Areas For Constitutional Solution On September 30

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 23, 2023: In a decisive move aimed at underlining the urgent need for a constitutional solution for Tripura’s indigenous population, TIPRA Motha has declared a 12-hour total shutdown in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on September 30.

Tripura’s royal scion and former TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma made the announcement during a press conference on Saturday, revealing that the shutdown will be in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM.

“This marks the beginning of our message to the Government of India, emphasizing our pressing need for a resolution. On September 30th, we will voice our demands to the Central government. All essential services will be exempt from this shutdown. We want to convey to Delhi that we have waited long enough, and it’s time for a swift resolution. This symbolic shutdown is in pursuit of our constitutional solution for Greater Tipraland,” stated Pradyot.

He also called upon all indigenous individuals who believe they haven’t received justice and are seeking a constitutional solution to unite behind this shutdown.

Pradyot said “I want to ensure there are no divisive sentiments. This is a collective message from the indigenous people of Tripura to the Government of India. We seek justice for our survival and existence.”

The shutdown, scheduled for September 30th, serves as a strong statement of determination and unity among Tripura’s indigenous population as they push for a constitutional remedy to address their long-standing concerns.