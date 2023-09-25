Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 75,000 Seized In Tripura, Three Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 25, 2023: In a major crackdown on counterfeit currency racket, Tripura Police seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 75,000 from a car during a routine check at Upanagar check point under Ambassa police station of Dhalai district on Sunday night.

Fake Indian Currency Notes having face value of Rs 75,000 have been seized from possesion of 03 persons along with one car by Police personnel at Upanagar Check Post under Ambassa PS. They have been booked under relevant sections of law.#CMOTripura #TripuraPolice pic.twitter.com/V6ZkOMXktt — Dhalai District Police (@Dhalai_Police) September 25, 2023

The police also detained three persons, who were travelling in the car, for their alleged involvement in the FICN racket. The car has been impounded by the police.

According to a police source, who wished to remain anonymous, the police team was conducting a regular vehicle inspection when they stopped a car with registration number TR-01-BV-0792. The car had three occupants, including the driver.

“On searching the car, we found a bundle of 500 rupee notes, which turned out to be fake. We immediately arrested the three persons, who have been identified as Monil Debbarma, Bibhesh Debbarma and Anil Debbarma. They are residents of Bairagidhepa area under Teliamura police station. We have registered a case against them and launched an investigation to find out the source and destination of the FICN,” the police source said.