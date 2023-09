NET Web Desk

In a proud moment for the country, the Indian contingent has won its first gold medal in the Men’s 10 m air rifle event played by a team of three, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwarya Pratap Singh.

As per reports, India is currently sixth in the medal tally with one gold, three silver and nine bronze medals.

The Asian Games 2023 officially began on September 24, after the inaugural ceremony was hosted at 5:30 pm IST in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.