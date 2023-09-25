Meghalaya Hits Highest Inflation in India; CPI Spikes 19 Points

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya is reportedly facing a severe economic challenge as it grapples with the highest Consumer Price Index (CPI) surge in the country. The recently released data by the central government has revealed an alarming 19-point increase in CPI, highlighting the state’s economic instability.

According to an official statement, the inflation surge has been attributed to a relentless rise in prices of essential commodities like rice, pulses, beef, groundnut oil, onion, and chillies, alongside an increase in bus fares.

It has also been reported that the 8.38-point increase in the index has been contributed by food groups mainly due to the increase in prices of rice, wheat atta, pulses, milk, mutton, sugar, jaggery, chillies, turmeric, garlic, onion, mixed spices, etc.

Being landlocked and with minimal railway connectivity, Meghalaya faces hindrances in the supply chain of essential commodities, making the situation even worse.

This sharp rise in inflation has severe repercussions for the citizens, with pressure groups and certain political parties opposing railway development due to concerns about the influx, as per reports.

At the national level, retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers slightly eased in August, standing at 7.37 per cent and 7.12 per cent, respectively, compared to the previous month. However, the situation remains critical within the confines of Meghalaya.

However, various political parties have voiced their disapproval of the high inflation rates in the hill state, attributing the crisis to factors such as extortion and illegal tool taxes, further highlighting the economic challenges that Meghalaya is currently facing.