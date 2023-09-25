Mizoram Celebrates World Deaf Day At Raj Bhavan

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati today graced the celebration of World Day of the Deaf as chief guest at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Aizawl.

A single set of Hearing Aids procured by the Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation (DDSF) of Andhra Pradesh through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of COAL India Limited had donated a single set of hearing aids worth Rs 20,000/ to be distributed among 322 students The total cost of the hearing aid is estimated at Rs 6.4 crore.

Governor Dr Haribabu Kambhampati expressed his gratitude to the Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation (DDSF) for providing CSR services through COAL India Limited to Mizoram students with hearing impairments. He also thanked the Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana and the Health Department officials for their coordination and prompt efforts in identifying students with hearing impediments in Mizoram.

The Governor also expressed his satisfaction in being able to hand over the hearing aids to the student on the auspicious occasion of World Day of the Deaf.

He appealed for continued support by society to people with hearing impairments, and highlighted the available provisions for assistance to people with hearing impairments through Disabled Persons for Purchasing/Fitting of Aids/Appliances (ADIP) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and how Zoram Medical College, Falkawn as an empanelled institute would plan to follow up this initiative in the near future.

Health Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana thanked the Governor for his endeavour to help deaf students acquire the costly devices through CSR. He also thanked the Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation (DDSF) for their much-appreciated intervention and invited them to extend their support for the state.