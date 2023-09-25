Mizoram: CM Zoramthanga Lays Foundation Stone For Cancer Super Specialty Hospital

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Minister on Monday laid the stone foundation for the construction of Rs. 700 crores Mizoram State Super Specialty Cancer & Research Centre.

Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the State to be equipped with such a hospital saying, “Mizoram has one of the highest cancer records in the country, and if we are equipped with a state of the art cancer treatment facility, many of our burdens will be lifted.”

“Even if we are equipped with the best cancer treatment hospital, our goal is to maintain our health to avoid being admitted for treatment,” he added.

Zoramthanga also expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for signing an agreement to fund the Cancer & Research Centre.

JICA India Office Senior Representative, Hajime Taniguchi said, “I greatly admire Mizoram’s effort in establishing a cancer treatment and research centre, which can serve as an example to the rest of the country. I sincerely hope that the Super Specialty Cancer & Research Centre will produce many experts and professions in the field and can benefit the State.”

The construction and funding of the Rs. 700 crores Super Specialty Cancer & Research Centre is under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA); and Mizoram will fund 20% (Rs. 160 crores) for the construction.

The Super Specialty Cancer & Research Centre will have 200 beds with state of the art equipments., with a date for completion of the construction towards the end of 2028.