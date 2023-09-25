Mizoram Tourism Sees Gentle Boost In 2022-23

NET Web Desk

In the fiscal year 2022-23, Mizoram, the Land of Mountains, experienced a notable increase in tourism, according to data sourced from the Mizoram Tourism Department. A total of 2,22,008 tourists both domestic and foreign travelers, explored the stunning landscapes and cultural richness of Mizoram during this period.

As per information, a total of 2,18,457 domestic tourists and 3552 foreign tourists exploring the state in the aforementioned period, showcased the growing appeal of Mizoram among Indians and underlined a small yet significant international presence.

Among the foreign tourists, the United States led the pack, with notable numbers coming from countries like Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia, among others, as per reports.

Mention must be made that Mizoram is gradually gaining popularity among travel vloggers, especially on platforms like YouTube, with renowned travel vloggers like DesiGirl Traveller and Swathi Hariharan showcasing Mizoram in their travel episodes, with over 50 lakh views.

However, despite this upward trajectory, Mizoram reportedly still lags behind its neighbouring states in the Northeast in terms of tourist footfall.