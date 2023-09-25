Nagaland Deputy CM Urges Action As Viral Video Exposes Poor-Quality Police Shoes

NET Web Desk

In response to a video that recently went viral on social media platforms, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton has called for an urgent investigation into the alleged distribution of poor-quality shoes to policemen in Nagaland.

In his official statement on social media, Deputy CM Patton stated “Concerned by the video circulating that suggests poor quality shoes have been provided to Nagaland Police personnel. Urging @DGP_Nagaland to verify its authenticity and take appropriate measures.”

He emphasized that the well-being and security of the police force were of utmost importance, as per reports.

The viral video has also sparked discussions on social media platforms, with citizens and netizens expressing their concern for the officers who rely on these shoes for their daily duties and citizens urged for a thorough investigation and the swift replacement of inadequate footwear to ensure the comfort and safety of the police personnel.

DGP Nagaland has assured the public that necessary steps would be taken.

[ Article source: Information sourced from ‘Nagaland Post’ ]