Narcotics And Gun Seized From A Man In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 25, 2023: Tripura Police arrested a man and recovered narcotics and a country-made gun from his house in Khowai district on Monday.

The accused, identified as Gautam Barman, was booked under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to Pushan Kanti Majumder, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Khowai, a special operation was launched by the police to raid various areas based on information.

During the operation, they received a tip-off that Barman had stored a large quantity of narcotics and some firearms at his home.

The police team raided Barman’s house and seized two packets of heroin, seven mobile phones, one tablet, cash worth Rs 2.7 lakh and a country-made gun. Majumder said that Barman was arrested and further investigation was underway.