‘Skip Canada, Choose UK ‘: Study-Abroad Platforms Suggest Indian Students

NET Web Desk

Amid the degrading diplomatic relations between India and Canada and the uncertainty surrounding educational opportunities in Canada, Indian higher education platforms are actively advising students towards exploring universities in the UK and the US as viable alternatives.

The unprecedented move of Indian authorities to suspend visa services indefinitely for Canadian nationals has affected Indian students who were in various stages of their application process for Canadian universities or already enrolled in academic programs. Anticipating a potential reciprocal action by the Canadian government has left students in a state of worry and panic, as per reports.

Traditionally a prime choice for Indian students seeking higher education abroad, Canada has now slipped down the preference ladder due to the diplomatic strain, as suggested by counsellors associated with these educational guidance companies.

[ Article Source: Inputs from ‘Money Control’]