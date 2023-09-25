Tripura: NABARD & BCDI Host Workshop On ‘Crafting Elegance With Bamboo: Artistry And Design In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 25, 2023: The NABARD in collaboration with the Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI) c/o NECTAR, hosting a one-of-a-kind workshop titled “Crafting Elegance with Bamboo: Artistry and Design” in Agartala on Monday.

This workshop aimed to bring together experts and artisans from different parts of India and Tripura with the goal of promoting the advancement and convergence of the Bamboo sector.

The workshop witnessed a convergence between various institutions such as the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), the Tripura JICA project, Nalchar Bamboo Craft Cluster, Tripura Bamboo Mission, BCDI-NECTAR and NABARD who demonstrated their commitment to developing the Bamboo sector and supporting talented artisans.

Distinguished dignitaries who graced the occasion included Prasada Rao, CEO, TRLM; Loken Das, GM/OIC, NABARD; Abhinav Kant, In Charge, BCDI; Sukumar Haobam, Designer; Subhash Das, Additional Director, Industries and Commerce; and Diganta Kumar Das, DGM, NABARD.

The workshop is providing a platform for experts to share their knowledge and techniques, while artisans will get the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals in the field of Bamboo artistry and design. The participants will explore innovative techniques, sustainable practices, and market trends that will help in the advancement of the Bamboo industry.

The event is focused on the rich potential of Bamboo as a versatile and eco-friendly material. It emphasized the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing to foster the growth and development of Bamboo artistry.